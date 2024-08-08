Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $55.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

