Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $90.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.19. 1,693,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,142. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.