Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 325 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jonathan Chadwick 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.22.

NOW stock traded down $16.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $776.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $754.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

