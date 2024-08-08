Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 486 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded down $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.43. 653,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $570.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

