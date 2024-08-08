Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.81. 3,396,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,821. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.