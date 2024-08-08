Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 809,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,798. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

