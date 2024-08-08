Filecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $124.50 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00006264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,063,714 coins and its circulating supply is 577,042,456 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

