First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

