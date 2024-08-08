First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

