First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Sells $382,339.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in First Solar by 2,009.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 180,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 172,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 304,592.2% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after buying an additional 155,342 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.