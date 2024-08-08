First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Sells $382,339.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
