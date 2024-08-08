Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 326 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.40. 9,115,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,326,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,533 shares of company stock worth $5,907,336. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

