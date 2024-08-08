Five Oceans Advisors Has $193,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,463. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.63.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
