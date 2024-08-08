Five Oceans Advisors Has $193,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,463. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.63.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.