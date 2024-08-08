FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 272,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 549% from the previous session’s volume of 42,036 shares.The stock last traded at $65.14 and had previously closed at $67.24.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,680,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.