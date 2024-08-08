FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Trading Down 0.7%

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $122.93 and last traded at $122.93. 9,376 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $123.82.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $196.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESG. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,638,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

