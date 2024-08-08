Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLR. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

FLR stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fluor has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fluor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fluor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

