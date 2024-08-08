Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 248,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Flywire has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

