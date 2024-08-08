FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.06.

NYSE FMC opened at $61.25 on Monday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in FMC by 62.8% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,815,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 396.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

