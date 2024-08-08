Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Gap Down to $77.31

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.31, but opened at $73.50. Formula One Group shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 101,249 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.