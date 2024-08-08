Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.13 to $2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.800 billion to $5.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.190 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.6 %

Fortinet stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.51. 5,968,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

