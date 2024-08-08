Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Fortinet Trading Down 1.5 %
FTNT stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,347. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
