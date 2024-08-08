Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.5 %

FTNT stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,347. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

