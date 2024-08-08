Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,005. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

