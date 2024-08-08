Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.31.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,817,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

