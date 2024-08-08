Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.97.

Fortinet Stock Up 25.3 %

Fortinet stock traded up $14.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,530,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,463. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

