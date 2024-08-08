Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,620,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 750,414 shares.The stock last traded at $26.84 and had previously closed at $27.44.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 243,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

