Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 440,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,894. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

