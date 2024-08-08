Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 46,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,037. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.