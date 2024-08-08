FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.76% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1,612.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 143,456 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.2 %

FOCT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 11,158 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $548.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

