fuboTV’s (FUBO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUBO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,633,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,791. The company has a market capitalization of $377.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

