Fundamental Research Analysts Give Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) a C$0.42 Price Target

Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.42 price objective by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Grid Metals Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Grid Metals stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. Grid Metals has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

Grid Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.