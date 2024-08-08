Fundamental Research Analysts Give Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) a C$0.42 Price Target

Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.42 price objective by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Grid Metals Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of Grid Metals stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. Grid Metals has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.40.
Grid Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.