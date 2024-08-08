FutureFuel (FF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $208.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.63.

FF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 50,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $231,646.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 8,544 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 50,358 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $231,646.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 95,302 shares of company stock worth $429,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

