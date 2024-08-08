FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

MSBI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

MSBI opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $445.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 950.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $528,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,334.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

