G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,437. The company has a market capitalization of $370.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.53. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

