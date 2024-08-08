G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.53. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.