Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 87,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 49,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Galway Metals Trading Up 13.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

