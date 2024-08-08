Gary D. Fields Sells 20,641 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,629. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Norges Bank bought a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $43,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AAON by 106.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 552.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 296,423 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,604.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 294,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $14,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

