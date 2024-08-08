Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 2.10. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

