General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lifted to Strong Sell at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.27.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $40.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

