GICTrade (GICT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $88.28 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $88.28 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.88804496 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

