GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Announces Earnings Results

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 9.5 %
NASDAQ GCT traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $942.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.82. GigaCloud Technology has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $45.18.
Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology
In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at $30,863,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at $30,863,370.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 118,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $4,480,361.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,779 shares of company stock worth $35,025,347. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
