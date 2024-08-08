Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$67.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$54.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.27. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$36.42 and a one year high of C$58.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$1,119,222.00. In other news, Director Ghislain Houle acquired 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,834.88. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

