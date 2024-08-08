Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.81.
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
