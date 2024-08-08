GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09 – $0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-177, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

GitLab Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.30.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,758,527.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

