Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Global Business Travel Group stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 611,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 480.1% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 108,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.