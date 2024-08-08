Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 1,733,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $1,078,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.