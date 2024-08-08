Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY24 guidance to $11.54-11.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.540-11.700 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE GPN traded up $6.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.35.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

