GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Evercore ISI

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.54.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 3.8 %

GFS traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. 1,473,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $62.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.