Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19. 862,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,879,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.
Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. Research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 83.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
