Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. 2,108,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globus Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

