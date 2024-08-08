Gnosis Price Reaches $151.29 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $151.29 or 0.00263398 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $391.77 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

