Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get Gogo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOGO

Gogo Price Performance

Gogo stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 406,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,281. The company has a market cap of $954.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. Gogo has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gogo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.